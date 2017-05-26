Republicans want to make it legal to spam your voicemail

The Republican National Committee is backing a petition that would allow political campaigns and businesses to get around current anti-robocall laws by allowing them to leave messages on your voicemail without your phone ever ringing, reports the Washington Post. In order to do this, robocall centers would use what’s known as server-to-server communication, which basically lets them plop a voicemail into your inbox without actually needing to call you. The RNC and supporters say this robocall method doesn’t violate anti-robocall laws at all because a person’s phone never rings, or as the RNC puts it: This method is “win-win for callers and their intended recipients.”