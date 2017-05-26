Amazon just opened two drive-up grocery stores

The stores, located in the SODO and Ballard neighborhoods of Seattle, allow customers to order Amazon Fresh products (aka groceries) online at home, jump in their car, drive to one of the AmazonFresh grocery stores, and just sit there while an Amazon employee brings their order out to their car and then puts it in the trunk. Amazon is calling the new drive-up service AmazonFresh Pickup.
Geekwire gave the new service a spin and found it worked relatively flawlessly the first time they tried it. One of the most interesting observations was that Amazon will use license plate recognition from sensors built into a sign by each AmazonFresh parking bay to instantly recognize which customer is pulling up so they can be matched with the right order.
