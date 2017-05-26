advertisement
A high-profile women’s group just severed ties with Uber over its treatment of women

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Anita Borg Institute, a diversity nonprofit that aims to advance women in the technology sector, sent Uber a letter announcing it was severing ties with the company, Recode reports. According to the letter, the ABI is concerned about the continuing allegation of the treatment of women in Uber’s workplace. The move is a blow to Uber as it’s a vote of no confidence in the company’s ability to clean up its act, despite the fact that Uber has launched an internal investigation (conducted by former Attorney General Eric Holder, no less) into sexism at the company.

