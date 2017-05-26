advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Instagram Direct gains links and new orientations

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Direct, the private messaging portion of Instagram’s app, has gained two much-requested features, Instagram revealed in a blog post. First, users can now share links in Direct, and, second, video and photo uploads in direct now support both portrait and landscape orientations, so there’s no need to crop your shared media anymore. Direct’s new features are available in the iOS today, with Android support coming soon.
[Image: Instagram]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life