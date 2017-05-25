Farewell, Bachman: The best of Silicon Valley’s dumb dope-smoking startup incubator

Alas, Bachmanity is over, my friends. That is to say, Erlich Bachman (aka T.J. Miller) will not be returning for the next season of Silicon Valley . Well, at least we’ll have the memories . . . and the memes and the moronic moments.

• “My head is so far up my own ass I can see the future.”

• “No, this is all wrong. I am sensing a general lack of vision. Your muffins smell like shit. So do your ideas. One of you is the least-attractive person I’ve ever seen. I’m not gonna say who. Should we leave, or should you?”

• “What kind of monster puts artisanal butter in the freezer?”

• “I know what binary is. Jesus Christ! I memorized the hexadecimal times tables when I was 14 writing machine code, okay? Ask me what 9 times F is. It’s fleventy-five. I don’t need you telling me what binary is, just like I don’t need you thinking about soup or taking pictures of it.”

