Russian hacker leaked Democratic data to GOP operative, says report

Guccifer 2.0, the hacker persona widely believed to be a front for Russian intelligence, leaked Democratic voter turnout predictions to a Republican political consultant, reports The Wall Street Journal . The consultant, Aaron Nevins, published the files on his blog, and Guccifer 2.0 sent a link to famed Republican operative Roger Stone, according to the report.

At least one campaign consultant, who helped flip a House seat from Democratic to Republican, adjusted advertising tactics based on the leaked data, though it’s naturally impossible to know if that affected the election’s outcome. Guccifer 2.0’s tactics match predictions from cybersecurity experts, who suspected Russian hackers might leak documents to political parties and candidates as well as to the media in efforts to influence elections.