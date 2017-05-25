Federal court slams Trump’s travel ban: It “drips with religious intolerance”

In by far the harshest ruling yet on the Trump administration’s proposal to restrict travel from six Muslim-majority countries, the 4th circuit court stated today that the ban is “steeped in animus and directed at a single religious group.” In upholding the injunction against the ban, the court went on to say that “the text speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.”

The court also stated that the president shouldn’t have absolute power in these types of situations:

“Congress granted the President broad power to deny entry to aliens, but that power is not absolute. It cannot go unchecked when, as here, the President wields it through an executive edit that stands to cause irreparable hard to individuals across this nation,” a statement from the court reads. “Laid bare, this Executive Order is no more than what the President promised before and after his election: naked invidious discrimination against Muslims.”