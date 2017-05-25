Apple poaches top NY Mag editor for News role, hinting at some major changes 

Up until now, Apple News has been an aggregation app, at best. But it seems Apple has higher ambitions for its mobile news destination. Politico reports that the Cupertino giant has hired Lauren Kern, New York Magazine ‘s executive editor, as Apple News’ new editor-in-chief.

This follows a trend of top editorial talent—such as the New York Times’ Quentin Hardy, who now works at Google—being swayed by tech hype (and deep Silicon Valley pockets).

What does this mean for Apple News, specifically? With a real editor at the helm, will the app adopt more of a voice or are even bigger changes afoot? I reached out to Apple and Kern, and will update if I hear back. (If you know anything about Apple’s news plans, email me!) Perhaps we’ll learn more at WWDC next week…