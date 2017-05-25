We might still see an in-flight laptop ban on flights from Europe 

There’s still a chance that we might see an expansion of the U.S. government’s laptop ban, which currently affects flights from 10 airports in the Middle East, before the end of the summer. Earlier this month news spread that the Trump administration was considering banning laptops in the cabin of all flights from Europe, a move said to be based on credible reports that terrorist groups are planning to hide bombs in laptops on planes. Today, the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security said that the agency is continuing to monitor the threat, and it’s possible that we could see an expansion of the ban.