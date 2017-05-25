advertisement
Warby Parker is sending a new pair of glasses to the reporter who was assaulted by a Republican candidate

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Now we know that Montana Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat Greg Gianforte is being charged with assault for “body-slamming” The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. But one of the remaining questions was about replacing Jacobs’s glasses, which the reporter said were broken in the bizarre altercation. Well, in a prime example of “Brands in the Age of Trump,” Warby Parker has stepped up.

