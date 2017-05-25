After 26 years, Walt Mossberg has written his final tech column

“Personal computers are just too hard to use, and it’s not your fault.” With those blunt words, the Wall Street Journal ‘s Walt Mossberg began his first technology column in October 1991. He soon became the world’s most influential tech writer, for the WSJ and later its All Things D site and, most recently, Recode and The Verge .

Now Mossberg is retiring from weekly writing. His last column says that technology has gotten easier to use, and that, with elements such as AI and advanced sensors playing an ever-growing role, it will soon become ambient. The uncompromising consumer advocacy he brought to his work is quite a legacy—and here’s hoping that his influence on tech journalism continues to be felt even though he’s leaving the weekly grind.