Fight the tampon tax with Sustain’s new line of organic period products

Sexual wellness brand Sustain just released a range of 100% cotton pads, liners, and tampons, along with a bimonthly subscription box that allows women to mix and match period products. This is an obvious extension of the brand: Since its launch in 2014, Sustain has catered to women with sustainable, “vagina-friendly” condoms and lubricants.



For the first 30 days following this launch, Sustain is matching the dollars it collects via sales taxes with a donation to Girls Helping Girls. Period., a nonprofit provides feminine hygiene products to low-income women in the U.S. This aligns with Sustain’s commitment to donate 10% of its profits to organizations like Planned Parenthood and puts its weight behind a movement protesting the “tampon tax”; across 37 states in the U.S., feminine hygiene products are classified as “nonessential” and taxed a minimum of 66 cents per box.