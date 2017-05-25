Uber is working on a system for controlling your autonomous ride. Here’s a glimpse into its design process:

In a patent published today, Uber details a system that would allow passengers to control some aspects of an autonomous Uber experience from a mobile phone. It’s essentially a communication system which would let the rider send directions to an autonomous car by answering questions Uber displayed on their phone. The document highlights the different elements Uber is thinking about as it designs autonomous rides. Do all locks on the door need to be unlocked for the rider, or just one? Do passengers need extra time to exit the vehicle? Should the car pop the trunk for luggage? See below for a glimpse into Uber’s design process as it imagines your phone as a direct portal to the driverless ride experience.
