Lyft gets black-car service

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Lyft has been aggressively expanding in the U.S. this year to catch up with Uber. Now it’s launching a black-car service. It’s an interesting move for a company that in its original conception encouraged riders to sit in the front seat with drivers. Lyft already offers higher-end rides in BMWs or Mercedes through its “Premier” program. The black-car service is aimed at more business class riders and also offers drivers, who already use a more luxury car to drive for Lyft, a way to expand their earnings. The black-car service has two tiers, Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV. It’s first rolling out in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and San Jose.

