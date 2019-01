The ride-hailing company was slapped with a class-action lawsuit in federal court in New York on Wednesday, reports Fast Company’s Ruth Reader. According to the complaint, UberX riders are being charged based on different, less-efficient routes than the ones its using to calculate what it pays drivers—and the result is higher fares. According to the lawsuit, Uber pockets an additional $7.43 million per month from UberX drivers thanks to its upfront pricing.