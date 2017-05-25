Jony Ive has just been appointed the head of the best art school in the world

Apple’s design guru will take up the role of chancellor of the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London in July, reports Business Insider. The RCA is 180 years old and for the last three years has been named the world’s best institution for art and design. Ive’s unpaid role will see him help govern the college. In a statement, Ive said:
“I am thrilled to formalize my relationship with the RCA, given the profound influence the college has had on so many of the artists and designers that I admire. Our design team includes many RCA alumni, who embody the fundamental values of the college. I look forward to advising both the college and students, hoping that my experience proves useful in their work.”