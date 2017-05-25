advertisement
It’s official: The best Go player in the world is Google’s AI

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Google’s DeepMind AlphaGo artificial intelligence has won the second game in a three-part match against the world’s top Go player, Ke Jie. The victory comes after AlphaGo beat Jie in the first match earlier this week. Experts had thought it would take AI decades to learn how to beat the best Go players, reports Reuters.

