The U.K. has stopped sharing Manchester bombing info with the U.S.

British police have taken the radical step to stop sharing information about the terror attack in Manchester with U.S. intelligence agencies, the Guardian reports. The decision was made after a series of leaks from U.S. intelligence to the press about the ongoing terror investigation. A spokesperson for the U.K. police said:
“We greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law enforcement, and security partners around the world. When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses, and their families. This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter-terrorism investigation.”