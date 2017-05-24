pin:Apple WWDC 2017: Join us for live coverage on June 5

advertisement
Apple WWDC 2017: Join us for live coverage on June 5

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

On Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Apple will hold its annual keynote at its WWDC developer conference in San Jose, California. The announcements should include updates to key platforms such as iOS and MacOS—plus, with any luck, some surprises. Fast Company‘s Mark Sullivan and Harry McCracken will be in the audience with reporting and analysis throughout the keynote.

