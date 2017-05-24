Casper is the latest company to pull ads from Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News

On Wednesday, amid controversy over Sean Hannity’s promotion of a conspiracy theory about Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich’s death, several companies pulled their ads from his highly rated show. First, Cars.com removed its ads, saying in a statement: “The fact that we advertise on a particular program doesn’t mean that we agree or disagree, or support or oppose, the content. We don’t have the ability to influence content at the time we make our advertising purchase. In this case, we’ve been watching closely and have recently made the decision to pull our advertising from Hannity.”

Later in the day, Peloton, the indoor exercise bike company, announced that it has decided to pull its ads from the show.

And now Casper, the mattress startup, says that it is also pulling its ads from Hannity, a spokesperson tells Fast Company: “We have reviewed our programmatic television media strategy with our agency partners and reassigned this allocation.”