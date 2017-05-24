The latest Republican health care plan would leave 23 million uninsured over the next decade, says the CBO

An independent analysis of the Republican plan to replace Obamacare was released on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting the impact of the bill on Americans. These are some of the most significant findings:

*The plan would leave an additional 23 million Americans without health insurance over the next decade.

*It would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over the same period of time. That’s a slight difference from the first version of the bill, which would have left 24 million people without health insurance over the same time period, and would have reduced the deficit by $337 billion.

*Premiums would decline on average.

*People who live in states that allow insurers to drop specific benefits could see huge increases (to the tune of thousands of dollars) for maternity and mental health services, substance abuse services, and pediatric dental care.