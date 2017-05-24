advertisement
Tesla replaces head of HR amid claims of poor working conditions 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

On Tuesday, Tesla announced the hiring of a new head of people, Gaby Toledano. She replaces Arnnon Geshuri, who has been in charge of human resources for the last eight years. The change comes shortly after reports surfaced that Tesla’s factory workers are allegedly being put in harm’s way to meet production demands.   

[Photo: Flickr user Maurizio Pesce]

