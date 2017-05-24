DJI’s new Spark drone is made for the masses, with a budget price, and it’s controlled by hand gestures

DJI’s new Spark consumer drone promises to make the technology a plaything for even non-techies, with a budget price ($499) and ease of use (you can control just by waving your hand). The company says it’s the first drone controllable by hand gestures alone and is made for everyman, even if you’ve never flown a drone before.

In a glitzy event at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, executives introduced the drone, which weighs just 10.6 ounces (less than a can of soda, they note), is ready to launch within seconds, and comes in five colors: Alpine White, Sky Blue, Meadow Green, Lava Red, and Sunrise Yellow.

“Spark’s revolutionary new interface lets you effortlessly extend your point of view to the air, making it easier than ever to capture and share the world from new perspectives,” said Paul Pan, senior product manager at DJI.

In terms of specs, it can achieve speeds up to 31 mph, comes with a camera with 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor that captures 12-megapixel photos, shoots stabilized HD 1080p videos, and a 2-axis mechanical gimbal that reduces shake.