Save the Children is making an Amazon Dash-like button for charitable giving

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

The U.K.-based children’s charity—known for its compelling PSAs—is working with agency Iris Nursery on a donation button prototype (a la Amazon Dash) to give young people a more engaging donating experience beyond the passive direct debit model. 

Save the Children’s senior innovation manager Sarah Fitzgerald O’Connor told The Drum, “They want to feel they’re actively contributing, in real time, in response to world events and this solution gives them that physical, tangible experience.”

[Photo: Save The Children]

