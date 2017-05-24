Taiwan could become the first country in Asia to allow same-sex marriage

Taiwan’s highest court has just paved the way for the country to become the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. In their landmark decision, the court held that Taiwan’s current law preventing same-sex couples from marrying was unconstitutional.

In a press release following the ruling, posted by The Straits Times, the court said that “disallowing two persons of the same sex to marry, for the sake of safeguarding basic ethical orders” constituted a “different treatment” with “no rational basis” and was “incompatible with the spirit and meaning of the right to equality.” Taiwan’s parliament can now choose to either amend the law in the next two years or same-sex marriages can go forward, according to The Straits Times. Marriage equality supporters may not wait that long, though, and will push for new laws to allow same-sex marriage now, which has the support of Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.



[Photo: SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images]