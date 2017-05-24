Tourism taking a big hit in the age of Trump 

Donald Trump claims he wants to make the U.S. borders impervious to “bad hombres,” but turns out he’s making the borders nearly impervious to just regular old tourists, too. A new study by Foursquare reveals that since October 2016, tourism has tumbled in the U.S. by as much as 16%. Foursquare analyzed share of leisure visits by international tourists to the U.S. and found that the decline in tourism began in October 2016 (aka right before the election). Its decline continued through March 2017, when it dropped all the way to -16%. According to Foursquare, there is no sign of recovery. It’s not just Foursquare, either. Earlier, Kayak.com reported that international air searches to the U.S. were down by 12%.