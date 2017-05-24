John Oliver wants you to contact the FCC to support net neutrality again 

John Oliver has made net neutrality his pet project. After dedicating a segment of Last Week Tonight to the FCC’s proposed rollbacks of Obama-era safeguards of net neutrality, he directed viewers to the FCC’s website to comment in support of an open internet. He then alerted viewers to the fact that he FCC had stopped taking comments and now he wants people to know that it’s once again time to head to GoFCCYourself.com and tell the FCC you support net neutrality. The FCC is accepting comments until August 16 and will make a final decision some time after that.
Hopefully the FCC’s website will be able to withstand the flow of comments this time. Previously it claimed its website was shut down from a DDoS attack or perhaps spambots, which some people doubt. Ars Technica has a good breakdown of the arguments.
The FCC is back open to public comment on net neutrality. You can write in to support strong title two backing here: https://t.co/8HOKHRAqZx
