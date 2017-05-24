The Fashion Tech Forum goes to L.A., America’s new fashion capital

The Fashion Tech Forum is an annual gathering of business leaders to discuss the future of the fashion industry. In the past, it’s been held in New York, but in a telling move, the event is being held in L.A. this year on October 6th.
Fashion startups like Buck Mason and Reformation have been increasingly making L.A. their home, and the garment district in L.A. is a thriving hub of American clothing manufacturing. Future-thinking designers like Rebecca Minkoff and Tommy Hilfiger have also eschewed New York Fashion Week in favor of alternative events in L.A.