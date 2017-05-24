Viome is a new service that analyzes your spit and poop to help you not get sick

Naveen Jain, founder of space startup Moon Express, has big ideas about how to change the future of health care. Rather than improve medicine and hospitals that treat people when they get sick, he wants to better understand why we get sick in the first place. And the answer, it seems, can be found in our gut, which plays host to 100 trillion microbes.
His newest company, Viome, is a service that allows people to do at-home tests that collect data about their gut, then receive personalized recommendations about diet and exercise through an app that will help optimize energy and well-being, while maintaining a healthy weight. The company is led by a team of AI experts, doctors, research scientists.