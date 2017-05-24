Floyd wants to give Ikea a run for its money with American-made, non-disposable furniture

Let’s face it: we have a love-hate relationship with Ikea. Young urbanites, who are constantly moving, need cheap furniture whenever they move to a new pad; but the quality is not always great, which is okay since the furniture is meant to be temporary and disposable.

Enter Floyd, a Detroit-based furniture company founded in 2013 that has been growing more than two and half times a year since it launch. It creates similarly designed modular pieces, but unlike Ikea, they are designed to be collapsed and rebuilt many times (no tools required!), so you can take your stuff from apartment to apartment. Floyd launched with a few key pieces: a bed, a desk, a shelf. Today, they’re expanding their selection with an attachable birch headboard. And there are more pieces in the pipeline coming out in 2017.

