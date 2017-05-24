Jeff Bezos just gave $1 million to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

The Amazon founder’s $1 million gift was the largest in the organization’s 46-year history, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said in a statement. The organization provides pro bono legal representation and other legal resources to protect the rights of journalists in the United States. “This generous gift will help us continue to grow, to offer our legal and educational support to many more news organizations, and to expand our services to independent journalists, nonprofit newsrooms, and documentary filmmakers,” Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press chairman David Boardman said.