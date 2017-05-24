Uber’s general counsel for EMEA just bailed

Jim Callaghan, who was Uber‘s general counsel for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, has departed the company, Recode reports. His departure is just the latest in an exodus of execs from the company in recent months, including its president, senior vice president of engineering, vice president of global vehicle programs, head of communications, vice president of growth, and head of AI Labs. Callaghan’s departure comes after the company was deemed a transportation service—and not just a digital service—by a European court, and thus will have to comply with safety laws that apply to the taxi industry.
