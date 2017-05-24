Apple is working on a 5G iPhone

But don’t expect the advanced cellular technology in the iPhone 8, due this year, or even the iPhone due in 2018. That’s because, at the earliest, 5G networks won’t begin to roll out in most of the world until 2019. Still, that’s only two years away, so the fact that Apple has filed for an experimental license from the FCC to use 5G tech (via Business Insider) shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.