A SpaceX technician says the company falsified rocket-building tests

Ex-SpaceX employee Jason Blasdell said he observed that managers were pressuring technicians to sign off on tests of Falcon 9 and Dragon rocket parts that hadn’t actually been tested according to protocol, reports Bloomberg. He even went so far as to have a discussion with Elon Musk about the falsified tests and, as a result, he alleges, his concerns were never addressed, and instead he was fired by the company. Blasdell is currently suing the company for wrongful termination in a California court.