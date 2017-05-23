Now you can control your Tesla via a chatbot named Elon 

Sahas Katta, the CEO of a startup called Smartcar, has been thinking about inventive ways to control Tesla’s cars for a while. A few years ago, he created a Tesla app for Google’s ill-fated Google Glass. And now he’s back with Teslabot, which lets people lucky enough to own a Tesla S or X talk to their car via Facebook Messenger.
Teslabot lets you do anything from unlock the doors to vent the sunroof to monitor charging. And Katta gave his bot a human name that—though uncommon among actual humans—is ideal for this particular product: “Elon.”