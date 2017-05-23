Mobile augmented reality predicted to be a $60 billion, billion-plus user industry by 2021

It’s coming. Everybody knows it. Whether it’s on the next iPhone (or the one after that) or via the camera in Facebook’s apps, it’s coming. Augmented reality for the masses, that is. And it’s going to be big time.

That’s according to the analysts at Digi-Capital, who today put out a report predicting that the mobile AR industry will be worth $60 billion a year by 2021, and will have, at a minimum, a billion users. It could be way more, if mobile AR is included in a future iPhone, or if the masses adopt it via Facebook’s apps. And that’s not to mention tools from the likes of Google, Snap, Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba, Huawei, Samsung, and others. Essentially, the message of the report is that this is a technology that’s coming fast, that it’s going to take users far beyond Pokémon Go. In fact, Digi-Capital argues that while games may have brought AR to many people’s attention, “the bulk of mobile AR revenue could be in sectors other than games. Over 80% of mobile AR revenue could come from mobile network data, e-commerce sales, advertising, consumer (non-games) apps and enterprise/B2B sales.“