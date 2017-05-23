You wanna win $1 million? Just come up with the best way to fix the NYC subway. (Gotcha!)

The terrible horrible no-good very bad state of the subway in New York City is a cliché, but in recent months it’s hit a new low. I’ve been riding the train for over 25 years and I’ve never seen it this bad—from perennial “signal problems” to filthy stations to terrible access for the disabled. As a result, commuters (well, at least one of them) have been screaming at conductors and local editorial writers have skewered the state’s leadership. Well, today Governor Andrew Cuomo finally responded by asking the long-suffering public to come to the rescue with a $1 million award for the best ideas for fixing the subway. For most young tech geniuses in the city, that’s chump change but just think: You’ll be rewarded with the eternal gratitude of straphangers from 241st Street in the Bronx to Far Rockaway.