How the White House is spinning its betrayal of Trump’s promise not to cut Social Security and Medicaid

March 10, 2016 : “It’s my absolute intention to leave Social Security the way it is,” said Donald Trump at the GOP debate, a promise he repeated multiple times during the campaign.

May 23, 2017: President Trump’s proposed budget would cut Social Security Disability Insurance by $72 billion over 10 years, or close to 4 percent of its projected cost. The program benefits over 10 million Americans.

But the administration’s budget director Mick Mulvaney insisted that it wasn’t a broken promise, claiming that the vast majority of people don’t think of disability insurance as part of Social Security:

“If you ask 999 people out of 1,000, [they] would tell you that Social Security disability is not part of Social Security. It’s old-age retirement that they think of when they think of Social Security.”

As for Medicaid, the budget proposes $800 billion in cuts to the program, which Trump also vigorously promised to leave intact on the campaign trail.

But Mulvaney said yesterday: “The Medicaid cut isn’t a cut, it’s an improvement, because we’ll give states more leeway to spend the money how they want…What we are doing is growing Medicaid more slowly” over 10 years.