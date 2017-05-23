Investors are betting on KidPass, believing it will succeed where ClassPass failed

As we’ve noted in the past, ClassPass —the service that allowed you to pay a low price for hundreds of expensive boutique fitness classes in your city—wasn’t a sustainable model. Customers didn’t end up becoming members at the studios and many weren’t willing to keep subscribing when ClassPass raised its fee from $99 to $190. But there’s reason to believe that a similar platform would work in the kids’ market. KidPass , which allows parents to discover children’s activities in their area while paying a monthly subscription, just raised $5.1M to continue growing.

According to Solomon Liou, cofounder and CEO, the KidPass model works because it serves an unmet need. Parents struggle to find good kids activities in their neighborhood, especially at the last minute. And many will decide to sign on to a program–say, a swim class– if their kid likes it, but keep searching for new activities. “Parents are constantly looking for new ways to keep their kids entertained and stimulated,” Liou tells Fast Company. “In some ways, they’re using this like OpenTable to find things to do at the last minute.”