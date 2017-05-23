Summersalt makes a splash in the $28B swimwear market

Here’s a paradox. There’s no shortage of swimwear on the market from brands like Gap and J.Crew , to department stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, to high-end designers. Yet many women aren’t loyal to a particular brand and still struggle to find a suit that fits well at a reasonable price.

Summersalt has bold plans to become that brand. They’re a direct-to-consumer brand founded by longtime swimwear designer Lori Coulter and branding expert Reshma Chamberlin. They’ve spent months working with women of all sizes to create a collection designed to be flattering on a wide range of body types. The pieces are made entirely from recycled polyamide fabric that has been tested on Olympians to ensure it doesn’t fade or stretch out after extensive wear.

Each suit costs $95, which is significantly less than designer brands. Customers can order a box of six pieces to mix and match, plus one surprise recommendation, which they can try on at home. Other startups, like Andie and Triangl, have also launched direct-to-consumer plays, but with only a few styles. “We’ve built a very large collection of over 150 pieces from day one so that people have enough options,” Chamberlin explains. “We believe that we can be a category killer.”