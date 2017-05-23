Twitter’s sponsored tweets can now start private conversations with chatbots

Twitter has created a new way to help brands get their bots in front of potential customers. Now brands can create sponsored interactive tweets—when a customer engages with them, they pull those potential shoppers into a direct message conversation with the brand’s bot. Unlike some bots that are designed to handle customer service issues, these are meant to engage customers, ultimately leading them to make a purchase .

For instance, one of the first brands participating is Patron Tequila. Patron has a sponsored tweet advertising “Bot-Tenders” that can help you create the perfect cocktail. From the tweet, you pick the type of event you’re mixing up drinks for, and then Patron will DM you a few questions about your flavor preferences and present a few appropriate recipes.