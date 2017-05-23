About 1/5 of Googlers subscribe to a private newsletter to air complaints about harassment and bias at work

A group of Google employees have begun a message board for employees to submit worker complaints that’s then emailed weekly as a digest, reports Bloomberg . The email list—called “Yes, at Google”—has been around since October and allows employees to talk openly about work situations in which they felt uncomfortable; most submissions are anonymized.

Examples of complaints include allegations of harassment, sexism, and accounts of misconduct and abuse (some severe posts include notes from the company asking for more information). According to Bloomberg, 15,000 Google workers subscribe to the list.

Google is aware of the message board and seems to be keeping it around as a human resources tool, even recommending it in an email to employees amid the Uber sexual harassment scandal. While it isn’t run and vetted by management, the email list is one way to signal to employees that the technology giant wants to foster a more communicative and inclusive culture.