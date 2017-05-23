Comcast is trying to shut down a pro-net neutrality site

Fight For The Future, which has long supported net neutrality and advocated for digital privacy rights, recently received a cease and desist order over its new site “Comcastroturf.com.” The site lets people search to see if their names have been fraudulently used in fake pro-net neutrality comments sent to the FCC.
According to the group’s press release, Comcast’s letter claims that Comcastroturf “violates Comcast’s ‘valuable intellectual property.'” The organization notes, were it not for current net neutrality rules, Comcast would be able to outright censor the site.