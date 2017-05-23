Lin-Manuel Miranda dedicated a Spotify playlist to Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a lot of feelings about Twitter, apparently. The Hamilton creator just released a 32-song Spotify playlist where he tries to encapsulate his deep emotions about Twitter and all the time he wastes on it. The intentionally diverse mix ranges from a David Ignatow poem to They Might Be Giants to Solange and Sampha to The Strokes to A Tribe Called Quest and, naturally, the Twitter-appropriate “Too Many Puppies” by Primus. Miranda curated the mix to feel as disjointed as your Twitter timeline and suggests you listen in order.
To further elucidate his emotions, he shared some of his playlist liner notes (“terrified verified app apprehension”) but because Miranda is basically everyone’s dad, he took a photo of his computer screen instead of taking a screenshot.
