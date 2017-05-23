Lin-Manuel Miranda dedicated a Spotify playlist to Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a lot of feelings about Twitter, apparently. The Hamilton creator just released a 32-song Spotify playlist where he tries to encapsulate his deep emotions about Twitter and all the time he wastes on it. The intentionally diverse mix ranges from a David Ignatow poem to They Might Be Giants to Solange and Sampha to The Strokes to A Tribe Called Quest and, naturally, the Twitter-appropriate “Too Many Puppies” by Primus. Miranda curated the mix to feel as disjointed as your Twitter timeline and suggests you listen in order.