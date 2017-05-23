Janelle Shane has been teaching her neural network a thing or two about modern love. Specifically, pickup lines and the results are sublime. A personal favorite is this gem: “You look like a thing and I love you,” which may have been taken directly from Tinder .

The neural network, which has also been taught how to write recipes like “Tued Bick Car,” was fed a bunch of material and then learned the art of the pickup line or something like it. The network then starting hitting on everyone in the room with lines like “Are you a camera? Because I want to see the most beautiful than you.” The lines ranged from the adorable (“I want to get my heart with you”) to the nonchalant (“You are so beautiful that you know what I mean”) to the delightfully odd (“You must be a tringle? Cause you’re the only thing here.”)

Read more of them here and you’ll agree that surely one of these lines will work and the neural network will soon be whipping up a batch of Tued Bick Car for someone special.



[Source photo: Flickr user Ji Hoon Lee]