Snapchat introducing custom Stories to help your friends avoid their FOMO

Have you been frustrated by the fact that you can’t Snapchat your DJ Khaled-themed birthday party without sending everyone you didn’t invite to the hospital with a severe case of FOMO? Snapchat is finally fixing that problem. Today Snapchat is unveiling custom Stories, which can be sent just to a specific group. The Stories can even be geo-fenced to a specific location or created as a group effort, perhaps as part of a team bonding exercise at a corporate retreat. According to a Snapchat blog post, “Snapchatters can create a Story in collaboration with friends and family—perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or those new baby Snaps for family members across the country.” That means you can finally Snapchat baby photos to your Nana.
To get in on the Story fun, simply tap the “Create Story” icon located in the top right corner of the Stories page and remember “you decide who can add to the Story and who can view it,” so use your power wisely. Just remember, stories disappear if no one has contributed to them in the past 24 hours so they won’t fully replace commemorative keychains as souvenirs of a great party.
[Photo: Snap, Inc.]