Snapchat introducing custom Stories to help your friends avoid their FOMO

Have you been frustrated by the fact that you can’t Snapchat your DJ Khaled-themed birthday party without sending everyone you didn’t invite to the hospital with a severe case of FOMO? Snapchat is finally fixing that problem. Today Snapchat is unveiling custom Stories, which can be sent just to a specific group. The Stories can even be geo-fenced to a specific location or created as a group effort, perhaps as part of a team bonding exercise at a corporate retreat. According to a Snapchat blog post, “Snapchatters can create a Story in collaboration with friends and family—perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or those new baby Snaps for family members across the country.” That means you can finally Snapchat baby photos to your Nana.