Hong Kong has arrested 21 Uber drivers

The arrests are the latest in a clampdown by the city on illegal car-hiring, reports Reuters. The 21 drivers were arrested for “illegally driving a car for hire and driving without third-party risk insurance.” In a pointed message to Uber, Hong Kong’s chief inspector of police for the Kowloon West district said:
“I would like to stress that our law enforcement action is ongoing and we do not rule out further arrests. We would like to say to the operator of the mobile phone application, as a responsible organization, you need to ensure cars for hire are equipped with a permit as required by Hong Kong laws. This is a basic responsibility to passengers and (shows) respect for Hong Kong laws.”