Apple and Nokia bury the hatchet and hope to team up on health

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The two companies have issued a joint statement announcing they’ve settled the patent suit Nokia brought against Apple last year. As part of the agreement, Nokia will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple, and its line of health tech products (formerly the Withings brand) will return to Apple Store shelves. Interestingly, the statement also says the two companies will be “exploring future collaboration in digital health initiatives” but doesn’t get more specific than that.

