Here’s the latest on the terror attack in Manchester, England

• At 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. EDT) a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

• 22 people have so far died from the attack. Children are among the fatalities.

• 59 additional people were injured and many are being treated for life threatening conditions.

• U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the incident a “callous terrorist attack”

• The attack was Britain’s worse since 7/7, the July 7, 2005, London bombing where 56 people were killed on public transport including the tube and buses.

• Greater Manchester Police said the attack was carried out by a lone male who died in the explosion. However, they do not yet know if he was acting alone in planning the attack. The police believe they know the attacker’s name, but is withholding that information for now.

• Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they have arrested a 23-year-old man. The arrest is connected to the terror attack.