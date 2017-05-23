Here’s the latest on the terror attack in Manchester, England

• At 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. EDT) a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
• 22 people have so far died from the attack. Children are among the fatalities.
• 59 additional people were injured and many are being treated for life threatening conditions.
• U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the incident a “callous terrorist attack”
• The attack was Britain’s worse since 7/7, the July 7, 2005, London bombing where 56 people were killed on public transport including the tube and buses.
• Greater Manchester Police said the attack was carried out by a lone male who died in the explosion. However, they do not yet know if he was acting alone in planning the attack. The police believe they know the attacker’s name, but is withholding that information for now.
• Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they have arrested a 23-year-old man. The arrest is connected to the terror attack.
— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
• The Independent is reporting that the first confirmed victim of the attack was 18-year-old Georgina Bethany Callander. In the tweet below you can see her standing next to Ariana Grande.
#ripgina #manchester rest easy ???????? pic.twitter.com/LXLZBdRDli
— Eloise ???? (@eloisekeegan) May 23, 2017
• President Donald Trump has called the attacker a “loser”:
“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the U.K., so many beautiful young innocent people killed, living their lives [and] killed by evil losers. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think it was a great term. I will call them from now on losers. Because that’s what they are—losers. We will have more of them but they are losers. Remember that.”
• The vice president of the EU Commission’s statement on the attack:
Fear won’t prevail. European youth will continue to enjoy their love for life, freedom & joy, together. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ybNHmQPvl2
— Federica Mogherini (@FedericaMog) May 23, 2017
• Ariana Grande had this to say:
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
• Other major cities are stepping up security as a precautionary measure:
I am heartbroken by the horrific explosion in Manchester. As a precaution, state law enforcement will step up security and patrols.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2017
• Leaders around the world have expressed their condolences:
At the request of @JunckerEU, flags at half-mast in @EU_Commission in solidarity with the British people #Manchester pic.twitter.com/AJrlgsZVKy
— Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) May 23, 2017
My deepest sympathies to @Number10gov and to the British people. Today we mourn with you. #Manchester https://t.co/0CENbCMPQr
— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) May 23, 2017
J’adresse mes pensées au peuple britannique, aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous menons ensemble le combat contre le terrorisme.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 23, 2017
Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017
Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack.
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 23, 2017
Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017
My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism.
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017
London stands with Manchester – our thoughts are with all those killed and injured tonight and our brave emergency services. https://t.co/0al1LzXvXE
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 22, 2017
Saddened to read about the tragedy at the concert in Manchester. Orlando stands in solidarity with the people of the UK.
— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) May 23, 2017
Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation.
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 22, 2017
Shared emotion and full solidarity with families hit by the attack in #Manchester. Support to the #UK Government in fight against terrorism.
— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) May 23, 2017
A horrible & cowardly attack in #Manchester. Targeting our youth at a concert is a heinous crime but they will prove unity & hope always win
— Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) May 23, 2017
Our heartfelt sympathy and resolute solidarity is with the people of the United Kingdom. Full statement here: https://t.co/FwtDITvVU9 pic.twitter.com/KYo72xl7P7
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) May 23, 2017
Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2017
My heart is in Manchester this night. Our thoughts are with the victims.
— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) May 23, 2017