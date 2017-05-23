advertisement
Here’s the latest on the terror attack in Manchester, England

By Michael Grothaus3 minute Read

• At 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. EDT) a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

• 22 people have so far died from the attack. Children are among the fatalities.

• 59 additional people were injured and many are being treated for life threatening conditions.

• U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the incident a “callous terrorist attack”

• The attack was Britain’s worse since 7/7, the July 7, 2005, London bombing where 56 people were killed on public transport including the tube and buses.

• Greater Manchester Police said the attack was carried out by a lone male who died in the explosion. However, they do not yet know if he was acting alone in planning the attack. The police believe they know the attacker’s name, but is withholding that information for now.
• Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they have arrested a 23-year-old man. The arrest is connected to the terror attack.

The Independent is reporting that the first confirmed victim of the attack was 18-year-old Georgina Bethany Callander. In the tweet below you can see her standing next to Ariana Grande.

• President Donald Trump has called the attacker a “loser”: 

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the U.K., so many beautiful young innocent people killed, living their lives [and] killed by evil losers. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think it was a great term. I will call them from now on losers. Because that’s what they are—losers. We will have more of them but they are losers. Remember that.”

• The vice president of the EU Commission’s statement on the attack:

• Ariana Grande had this to say:

• Other major cities are stepping up security as a precautionary measure:

• Leaders around the world have expressed their condolences:

