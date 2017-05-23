Scribd adds top newspapers to its premium digital subscription service

The digital reading subscription service is adding articles from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, and Financial Times to its mix of books, audiobooks, magazines, and documents. It’s also introducing platform enhancements, including a redesign and enhanced recommendation tools that feature the articles right next to its existing selection of content. Last November, Scribd expanded into magazine content, featuring current and archived stories from Ad Age, Bloomberg Businessweek, Entrepreneur, ESPN The Magazine, Foreign Policy, Fortune, New York Magazine, People, Time, and more.
“The holistic reading experience we present through books, audiobooks, magazines—and now premium newspapers—will continue to keep our in-the-know readers both informed and engaged in what’s going on in the world,” said Scribd CEO Trip Adler. “Additionally, we’re continuing to help our publishing and trusted news partners reach new audiences.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens